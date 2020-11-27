Make Your Own Organic Lotion at Mix Cosmetiques

Along with their 30 plus varieties of classes offered, you can now learn how to make your own handmade organic lotion.

DULUTH, Minn.- Mix Cosmetiques on Woodland Avenue is offering another DIY idea for holiday gifts: lotion.

Owner Lanae Rhoads said she has seen a spike in people wanting to know what goes into — and onto — their body during the pandemic.

“I wanna know what’s in my product,” she said. “When I look at the back of the label, those words are long and I don’t understand what they are. So if I make my own, I know what’s in it and people really enjoy seeing and knowing what’s in it.”

Roads reminds anyone wanting to join her classes that as of now, your group can only be made up of people you are living with.