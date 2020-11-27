Northland Winter Sports Coaches Talk Delayed Start to the Season

Through the frustration, winter sports coaches continue to stay positive and hope that their players will be back on the court and the ice very soon.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, Minnesota governor Tim Walz ordered that all organized youth sports, including on the high school level, be paused for a period of four weeks. The decision prematurely ended the fall sports season, and now it’s delaying winter sports. We have reaction from local coaches including Esko boys basketball coach Derek Anderson, Duluth Denfeld boys Dale Jago, Duluth Marshall girls basketball coach CJ Osuchukwu, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey coach Courtney Olin, Duluth Marshall girls hockey coach Amanda Boulier and Proctor boys hockey coach Jeff Laspi.