Superior ‘Lights Up’ a Christmas Tradition to Start Holiday Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.– In Superior, the Coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop an annual city tradition from getting the community into the Christmas spirit.

In a year where Christmas time traditions will look different due to COVID-19, the city of Superior was able to keep one of their oldest Christmas time traditions alive.

The holiday tree was lit up Friday night in Superior’s city center, symbolizing the start of the Christmas season.

“It says that even if we’re not together, we’re really not that far apart,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

At the ceremony the small groups of in-person spectators were far apart for social distancing. Normally, the ceremony is a much larger event joined by a big crowd of people to come watch the tree light up the city, and also to enjoy holiday classics like cookies and hot chocolate.

Paine spoke before the lights switched on. He says in a year full of uncertainty, it’s important to continue longtime traditions like the holiday lighting ceremony to help get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

“I think people really enjoy this event. And a lot of folks are disappointed that a lot of our regular traditions aren’t happening. A lot of folks weren’t able to have their traditional thanksgiving,” said Paine.

“Anything that we can preserve and keep alive is a chance to celebrate just a little bit,” said Paine.

The city hopes to be able to bring people back for next year’s ceremony.