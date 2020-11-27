UMD Men’s Hockey To Open Season December 1st as NCHC Announces Schedule Changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Colorado College men’s hockey team that is forcing them to quarantine and delay the start of their season, the NCHC has announced some changes to the pod schedule, which does impact the UMD men’s hockey team.

The Bulldogs will now open their season Tuesday, December 1st against Omaha. That game was originally scheduled for December 20th. UMD’s game on December 6th against Colorado College has been postponed to the second half of the season, which means the Bulldogs will play nine games in the pod instead of ten. Also, the Bulldogs game against Miami has been moved from December 4th to the 6th.

