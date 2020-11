UMD Women’s Hockey Drop Home Opener to Minnesota

Ashton Bell and Kylie Hanley scored for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior captain Ashton Bell and junior forward Kylie Hanley would score for the UMD women’s hockey team, but Minnesota would score four unanswered goals as the Golden Gophers knock off the Bulldogs 4-2 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

UMD will look to split the series Saturday afternoon. Puck drop for that game is set for 3:07 p.m.