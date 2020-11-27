Vikre Distillery Puts Together Cocktail Kits for Holiday Season

Some bars in Duluth are using creative means to weather the impacts of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's recent executive orders.

Vikre Distillery in Canal Park is putting together holiday cocktail kits for people to order.

Some of the cocktails include Hot Cedar Gin & Spiced Cider, Gin and Tonic, and the Minnesota Mule, which includes Lake Superior vodka, ginger-lemon syrup, and soda.

Management says deals like this can really help their staff.

“We’re just trying to stay afloat and keep our employees employed by offering any opportunity for folks to celebrate our product and within their homes cause we can’t offer them the indoor service that we used to,” said David Moreira, the cocktail room manager at Vikre Distillery.

Staff says if you wanted to throw a virtual cocktail party, you can contact Vikre Distillery for custom orders of cocktail kits for ten plus people.