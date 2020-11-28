Late Duluth Hobby Shop Owner’s Private Train Collection Auctioned to Enthusiasts

Bids flew for hundreds of parts of Jack Carr's collection at Nordic Auction on Courtland Street Near 27th Avenue West.

DULUTH, Minn,- The passion of one local model train collector who past away back in May lived on as more of Jack Carr’s private train collection was auctioned off to friends and fellow enthusiasts.

Everything from trains and tracks to trees and animals figures were up for grabs.

For more than 60 years Carr’s Hobby Shop was a staple of Lincoln Park for things like model trains and hobby supplies. He passed away just a few months after selling the business and retiring.

It wasn’t until the first auction back in May that Carr’s collection began being auctioned off. “Now putting these back into circulation creates a whole new generation of collectors that can now enjoy these unique pieces,” said his friend Kevin Norbie.

Friends and family of Carr who helped organized the auction said this is exactly what he would’ve wanted to see.

“That was his focus with having the hobby business was to bring enjoyment to families, young kids, to keep the hobby interest going throughout the community,” Norbie said.

They plan to have another auction coming up in March for even more of Carr’s collection, and that one is set to have online bidding as well.