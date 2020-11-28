Local Stores Stay Busy on Small Business Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.– Another day of shopping is here but today the focus is shopping and supporting local.

Now more than ever shops say they depend on people shopping local this Christmas season. And small business Saturday was one way many Duluthians came out to support stores in their communities.

Stores across Duluth saw a steady stream of customers this Small Business Saturday.

One busy local business was Duluth Pack. Management says the store is big enough to keep people distanced and staff is routinely wiping down surfaces.

Still the amount of people shopping inside the store is down from previous years due to the pandemic. But online orders are picking up the slack. And management says they’re still feeling the local love.

“As a local company, it’s really great to know that you have the support of your community,” said Amanda Kolb, Manager at Duluth Pack. “And that we have people coming out who know that it’s important to shop local this year now more than ever. And I think that a lot of people are taking that to heart so it’s really good to see.”

In Spirit Valley off Grand Avenue, Duluth Antique Marketplace had customers coming in right when they opened their doors Saturday. Their best sellers so far — any and all things for the holidays.

“Christmas is selling. I think people just want to get it in their houses, they want to feel that normalness of Christmas,” said Sam Dzelak of Duluth Antique Marketplace.

The shop has been busier this year after last year’s snowstorm caused them to close early. This Small Business Saturday, Duluth Antique Marketplace is hoping to keep their early season success going.

“This year we have the door open and it’s got a nice breeze through here and it’s nice and steady busy,” said Dzelak. “You have to shop local, we have to support each other. We’re a small community, we’re Duluth we’re Superior, this is what we do we support each other.”

For those who don’t feel comfortable coming into the store, some stores like Duluth Antique Marketplace are offering online orders. Those can be made through their social media pages.