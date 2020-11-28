New Textile Store Brings Swedish Touch to Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Kirsten Aune opened Kirsten Aune Textiles on 21st Ave W

DULUTH, Minn.- On Small Business Saturday in Duluth, a new shop specializing in Scandinavian-inspired fabric items opened in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

Kirsten Aune opened Kirsten Aune Textiles on 21st Ave W. She handcrafts all the clothes, home goods, Swedish dolls and more out of organic cotton and screen-prints the designs.

Aune said she hopes she can bring a new style to the Lincoln Park Craft District. “There’s kind of something for everyone here and it’s also in the spirit of being handcrafted and maker-made from the region with a Scandinavian influence.”

Kirsten Aune Textiles is open weekends and by appointment.