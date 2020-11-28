Shop Small Superior Week Begins

SUPERIOR, Wis.– In Superior, special recognition of small businesses is extending all week long.

The Superior and Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce are leading Shop Small Superior Week.

With discounts on clothes, gift certificates for restaurants and more. They are trying to encourage people in the area to buy local during this time and help limit the amount of people coming into businesses.

“One, it will help keep the crowds down and two, this is the time of year that these businesses need the most help, so why not make it a full week,” said Nikki Farmakes, Director Of Marketing for Superior/Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses say to hurry over to superior because the deals only go through December 5.