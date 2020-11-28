Spirit Mountain Starts Season Busy After Being Closed During Summer

The chalet is only open for restrooms and tickets while people are encouraged to warm up in their cars and no food or beverage is allowed on the snow.

DULUTH, Minn.- After months being closed due to financial woes caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the slopes at Spirit Mountain were alive again as they reopened this weekend.

Spirit Mountain reopened to season pass holders Friday.

Staff said they were thrilled to invite people back in a safe way.

“It’s completely important to us to make sure that we keep going in just a safe and healthy manner,” said Jon Regenold, co-director of Resort Services.

“I mean it’s about the health both mentally, physically and everything that we have a place to be outside and to be together even if it’s social distancing,” he said.

This comes after a summer where the adventure park was completely shut down.

At the start of the pandemic, Spirit Mountain laid off all most all of its staff to help eliminate any further cash constraints on the attraction. It did not qualify for federal relief as a business because it is government-owned and operated.

Back in September, the Duluth City Council voted to use about $300,000 from the city’s hotel, motel, food and beverage taxes to help the attraction to reopen.

On Saturday, skiers and snowboarders of all ages couldn’t wait to hit the powder after all this time.

“This is my first place I’ve been this year and it’s great weather, you can’t ask for anything better,” skier Paul Rodney said. “We’ve been waiting all winter for this, or all summer for this, and it’s finally here it’s good to be outside and see everybody again.”

Spirit Mountain will open next weekend for day ticket admission.