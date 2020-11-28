UMD Swept by Minnesota in First Home Series of Season

Ashton Bell records lone goal for Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn.– The No. 6 ranked UMD Bulldogs fell by a score of 2-1 at home against rival Minnesota.

The Gophers pulled ahead with the first two goals of the game, leading 2-0 after 2 periods. The Bulldogs tried to make it interesting with a goal from forward Ashton Bell with just under 10 to play. But couldn’t pull of the comebacl attempt as they are swept by the Gophers.

UMD is now 2-2 on the young season. The Bulldogs will try again for that first home win next weekend when they take on St. Cloud State. Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m. on Friday.