A “Lure” of Lights Expected to Help Hayward Businesses

This year Hayward community members are hopeful that people still get out in a safe manner and shop local.

HAYWARD, Wisc. – As the annual “Lure” of Lights display in downtown Hayward Wisconsin kicked off Friday, community members say it’s just one of the many activities that will hopefully mean a successful winter for tourism.

“We know it’s going to be a holiday season like no other,” Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Chris Ruckdaschel says.

This year Hayward community members are hopeful that people still get out in a safe manner and shop local.

“We feel Hayward is a great year-round destination for any time and any season. We have a great unique downtown that people loving coming to. We actually think that the holiday is season is all,” Ruckdaschel says.

With this season being so important for local businesses everywhere there is a hope many people from the surrounding area will still flock to Hayward.

“The state of Iowa is a great place for folks to come up to the Hayward area. Rochester Minnesota, the Chicago area, Northern Illinois in particular. We actually get quite a good regional draw,” Ruckdaschel says.

Residents say winter in Hayward will have many other activities this year they hope tourists enjoy including the iconic Berkibeiner ski race, which normally draws thousands to the small northern Wisconsin town.

“We just love winter. There’s everything from fat biking, snowmobiling, world-class cross country ski trails to snowshoeing,” Ruckdaschel says.

After what has been called a successful summer and fall tourism season, there is hope that the momentum continues into the colder months.

“We’ve continued to get a large draw from many many areas. We expect that to continue through the winter. Snow is a huge draw because we are set up so well with all of these different snow activities,” Ruckdaschel says.

For more information on the light display and the events in Hayward, click here: A “Lure” of Lights