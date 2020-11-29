Final Day for Earth Rider’s “Beer Tent”

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Earth Rider Brewing in Superior had its final day of serving their customers inside its beer tent for the fall season.

The brewery has been keeping its customers warm and spaced out by using a tent this fall. It’s allowed Earth Rider to do events like meat raffles and live music.

Inspiration for the beer tent came from brewers in Germany who also used them to encourage people to be outside. But with the snowy months ahead, it was time for the tent to be taken down.

“It’s a little bit bittersweet to have the tent coming down. We had a great time enjoying our outdoor taproom. We’re just so lucky to have this outside space available to us on our festival grounds,” said Amanda Reese, a beertender at Earth Rider.

Earth rider will still be welcoming customers on its festival grounds during the weekends. Staff say there will be plenty of fire pits to keep warm.