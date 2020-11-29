Police Investigate 35th Shooting in Duluth of 2020, This Time in Gary-New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- No one was injured in a reported shooting in Duluth’s Gary-New Duluth neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to a Duluth Police Department spokesperson, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the report of shots fired on the 1200 Block of 104th Ave West.

Investigating officers learned that the victim, who was not injured, found a hole in a window and wall of the residence shortly after hearing glass breaking, according to the spokesperson.

There are no arrests at this time. The Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes unit is investigating this case.

This is the city of Duluth’s 35th shooting of the year. The last one happened a week earlier in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

This has been record-breaking year of shootings in Duluth after 23 shootings in 2019 (latest data is up from 22 shootings previously reported by the department for 2019). Nobody has been killed from gunfire in 2020, compared to one death by gunfire in 2019. These stats do not include accidental shootings or suicide by gunfire.