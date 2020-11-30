A Local Church Gives Out Advent-In-A-Box Kits

Peace in Christ Lutheran Church in Hermantown assembled 300 kits.

DULUTH, Minn. – A local Hermantown church is helping families in the community prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus during the Advent season.

Peace in Christ Lutheran Church in Hermantown assembled 300 Advent-in-a-box kits.

Each box contains devotional materials and hands-on activities like art projects and science experiments to be done during each week of Advent.

These boxes are giving families the opportunity to participate even if they cannot physically celebrate with the congregation.

“We wanted to give them a little bit of joy, peace, and hope this advent season as they are at home,” said Stephanie Welch, the director of Christian education intern. “Even if they aren’t able to worship with us, we wanted to make sure that they know the love of their savior no matter where they are.”

There are 40 more boxes left.

They are free and available to anyone in the community.

If you would like one, just fill out the registration form found here or the church’s facebook page.