Authorities Investigating Death of Two Individuals in Grand Lake Township

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of two people found dead in their home in Grand Lake Township Monday morning.

According to authorities, a 55-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were found dead in their home on Elisson Road in Saginaw just after 8:30 a.m. by relatives and coworkers after both parties did not show up for work.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s crime scene unit is currently on scene to assist with evidence collection.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public and no suspects are at large.

