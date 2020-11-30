Duluth Warming Center Activated for Week of November 30

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth along with CHUM and Loaves and Fishes announced on Monday that the Duluth Warming Center will be open to those in need every night this week starting November 30.

The Warming Center is activated when overnight temperatures are expected to be at or below 32 degrees.

The Center is located in the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s Rainbow Center located at 211 North 3rd Avenue East.

Warming Center hours are from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. and guests are required to wear face coverings.

The Duluth Transit Authority is providing free rides to those in need to and from the Center during open hours.

In addition to the Warming Center being open this week, CHUM’s Drop-In Center is available for those who need shelter from the cold.