Holiday Lights Are Selling Fast

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s that time of the season many families are beginning to decorate for Christmas.

Some local hardware stores are seeing more people coming in purchasing Christmas lights.

Staff at Denny’s Hardware store say holiday lights have been flying off the shelves.

The most popular type of lights being purchased is LED, which can be brighter and are energy efficient.

A sales clerk believes the increased number of people buying lights are trying to get in the holiday spirit during these rough times.

“I just think everyone needs a little bit of joy in their life right now. I think lighting up their house and decorating, driving around to see what everyone else has done, helps out,” said Yvonne Pilcher.

Staff at Denny’s Hardware says they plan to continue restocking the decorations as long as they are available from the manufacturer.