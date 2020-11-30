Holiday Months Can Bring Depression for Some

DULUTH, Minn. – While the holidays are usually a happy time for many people, it can also be a lonely time for many others.

The winter months and the holidays can sometimes cause depression to sink in for some people, including the elderly, and now during the pandemic, it can cause all these feelings to compound even more.

Age Well Arrowhead in Duluth says there may be a variety of reasons for depressive thoughts during this particular time of year, including anxiety for being homebound and not being able to spend time with loved ones.

“Even a sense of is there any hope in sight,” said Mary Bovee, the executive director at Age Well Arrowhead. “This has been going on for so long, and really that unknown of what’s going to happen and when will I really get to see my family.”

Age Well Arrowhead is providing a grocery shopping and delivery service for homebound elderly individuals. You can call the organization to sign up.