Online Traffic Helps Ivy Moon Clothing Store through Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Staff said they have seen more online traffic over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

DULUTH, Minn.- A clothing business in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood is seeing more online business going into its only second holiday season open.

Staff at women’s clothing boutique Ivy Moon over on Superior Street said they have seen more online traffic over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While their entire inventory isn’t online just yet, the popularity of the items they have posted is giving them hope going into the holidays during the pandemic.

“We actually did have like a really good amount of support today,” sales associate Liane Williams said. “Like we do have some packages just right back there and, like, people have been stopping in to pick them up all day.”

“Obviously not everyone’s comfortable coming out and shopping and so we get a lot of traction on there and it’s really great,” she said.

The woman-owned and operated store is providing curbside pickup as well. You can keep up with their newest arrivals on their Instagram page.