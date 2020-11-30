Shop Small Superior Week Promotes Local Stores During Holiday Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.– In Superior, they love Small Business Saturday so much, they decided to extend it to an entire week. Coming at a time when support for them is needed most.

“It’s a great way to connect the community and support local,” said Megan Meyer, Executive Director of Superior’s Fairlawn Mansion.

Shop Small Superior began over the weekend. Helping small businesses advertise their deals during the start of the Christmas season.

The idea came from the Superior and Douglas County Area Chambers Of Commerce, which led the effort. With discounts on clothes, gift certificates, and all kinds of other deals, they are encouraging people to shop close to home.

“One, it will help keep the crowds down. And two, this is the time of year that these businesses need the most help. So why not make it a full week,” Nikki Farmakes, Director of Marketing for Superior/Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce.

One place joining in on the special week was Superior’s Fairlawn Mansion, along with its gift shop. It is having deals on tours inside the mansion, which is decked out for its Christmas season.

While also offering 20 percent off of the highest priced items at their gift shop. With Christmas items, books and puzzles about historic Superior icons. Those at the museum are hoping to draw people in to stock up on Christmas gifts and support the museum.

“So Fairlawn being a tour site, a lot of people think about the tours but they forget that we have a gift shop here,” said Meyer. “So it’s a great way for them to kind of connect locally and we love seeing people come in. Not only for tours but to help support the museum through another way, through our gift shop.”

Just off the corner of 14th and Tower, Twisted Pastries coffee house was glad to join in for Shop Small Superior Week.

The Thanksgiving weekend is normally one of their busiest. Those at the coffee shop weren’t sure what to expect this time around.

But they say so far so good this season.

“It’s been easy to stock the shelves, that’s for sure. We’ve been waiting for that influx of customers coming through the door and it’s been nice weather for them to be able to travel around,” said Twisted Pastries Owner Annette Jacobson.

The shop will be doing different promotions every day this week off of their menu and bakery items.

Owner Annette Jacobson says as a member of the chamber of commerce, it’s great to have events like this to keep encouraging people to buy local during these uncertain times.

“The local businesses, small businesses especially, really need your support these days more than ever,” said Jacobson.

Shop Small Superior Week will continue through December 5. The chamber believes this could be an annual event for years to come.