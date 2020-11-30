St. Louis County Attorney Rules Officer-Involved Shooting Not Justified

The Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Involved Duluth Police Officer Tyler Leibfried

DULUTH, Minn. – A St. Louis County Attorney has ruled an officer-involved shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Duluth on Sept. 12 was not justified.

Duluth police officer Tyler Leibfried responded to a potential domestic incident in the Kingsley Heights Apartments.

The incident left an unarmed man, 23-year-old Jared Fyle of Duluth, with a bullet wound in his back.

Officer Leibfried mistakenly thought he heard two gunshots coming from the apartment, which prompted him to fire six rounds into Fyle’s closed apartment door.

“I have concluded and have alleged in the attached criminal complaint that the conduct of Tyler Leibfried rises to the level of the felony offenses of Intentional Discharge of a Firearm that Endangers Safety of Another, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in a Municipality,” said St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin.

Leibfried will now be summoned to appear for arraignment at a later date.