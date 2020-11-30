UMD Women’s Basketball Team, Duluth Salvation Army to Host Toy Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – This upcoming weekend, the UMD women’s basketball team is teaming up with the Duluth Salvation Army to host a special toy drive.

They will be collecting toys, hats and gloves for local children. The Bulldogs say what they do on the court is just as important as what they do off the court.

“The second you get on campus as a student-athlete, you know that community is super important. Our coaches, our team, everybody learns that really quickly and I think it’s something that has been really cool to see over the years because the way that we interact with the community and give back has just been awesome,” said senior guard Payton Kahl.

“I think the community is just so supportive to us so we definitely want to return that and do what we can to give back to them. Coming from us too I think is exciting, the UMD women’s basketball team. Just really excited and happy that we’re able to contribute,” senior guard Ann Simonet.

The collections will take place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Malosky Stadium parking lot. The Bulldogs ask that those who are dropping off items to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.