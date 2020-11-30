Virus Forces Gophers to Cancel Game vs. No. 16 Northwestern
(AP) – Minnesota has called off Saturday’s game against 16th-ranked Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.
University officials made the decision in consultation with the Big Ten after seven additional positive cases were confirmed.
The Wildcats lead the West Division at 5-1. Since Nov. 19, Minnesota has turned up 47 positive cases — 21 players and 26 staff members.
The Gophers paused all team activities six days ago.