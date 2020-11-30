Yellow Bike Coffee Celebrates Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is a good excuse to shop local and area businesses are putting together their own special deals for the special day.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Cyber Monday is a good excuse to shop local and area businesses are putting together their own special deals for the special day.

Yellow Bike Coffee in Hermantown has a gift card deal just for Cyber Monday. If you purchase $100 at Yellow Bike Coffee, you get $20 free.

Owners say it’s important to support local especially during this winter holiday season because many businesses are struggling.

“It gets overwhelming at times so you have to remember why you’re doing what you’re doing,” said Shannon Cornelius, the owner of Yellow Bike Coffee. “I’ve had to redefine my goals so many times. And all of us are just trying to survive through this right now.”

Yellow Bike Coffee is serving its customers via pick-up, delivery, and drive-thru.