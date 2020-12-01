COVID Cases Climb in St. Louis County

COVID cases continue to surge across Minnesota with more than 3,500 cases being reported today along with 22 deaths and now, local health officials are expressing concern about seeing a large surge in this area after the recent Thanksgiving holiday.

There are currently nearly 9100 cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Louis County along with 112 deaths as health leaders continue to wait on the data to show the impact of the Thanksgiving weekend.

With the governor’s orders going into effect just before the holiday, local officials are hoping that fewer people gathered with families and respected the restrictions given.

“We’ve had our rates continue to increase over the month of November,” said Amy Westbrook, the public health division director for St. Louis County. “We’ve really seen September, October, November our rates just continually increase.”

And Northlanders are also moving inside more because of dropping temps, which could help spread the virus.

Westbrook asks people to continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask, adding without a vaccine, it is up to the community to have good health behaviors.

“Any gathering is not a safe gathering right now, so we anticipate that if there, that it happened to be gatherings over the holiday, that we will see the effects of that and an increase in our cases,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook added there’s a good change cases increase due to Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings as there was also a bump in cases after the last holiday, which was Halloween.