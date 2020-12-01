Duluth Candy Co. Closing Its Doors After 10 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Candy Co. announced on Tuesday that it will be closing its doors for good after 10 years of business.

The owners say their last day of business will be December 31.

The business, previously known as Fannie Rose Candy Shop, went through a rebranding last November which included a new name and interior renovations.

“Making the decision to close the business was not an easy one,” says Pat Garofalo, Owner of Duluth Candy Co. “We had an untimely launch of our new branding earlier this year with hopes that it would give us more opportunities to grow with our many current and new customers. Unfortunately, the impact of COVID-19 has taken a toll not only on our retail business, but it has impacted and will continue to impact our wholesale accounts as well.”

“We had a tremendous 10-year run with Duluth Candy Co and have enjoyed being able to offer a sweet escape to our patrons,” says Don Garofalo, Owner of the Fannie Rose Building. “We always knew Duluth needed a good popcorn shop and our signature Duluth Mix Popcorn was certainly a fan favorite.”

Duluth Candy Co. will continue to sell its products online and to existing wholesale accounts through December 31.

You can visit their website by visiting duluthcandyco.com.