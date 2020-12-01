Duluth Pack Hosts Food Drive For Giving Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s Giving Tuesday. Duluth pack put out a call for action to “fill the pack” so they can give back to one local organization.

The company partnered with Duluth’s Ruby’s Pantry for an in-store food drive.

The goal was to fill up one of its largest canoe bags with non-perishable items.

Duluth Pack has been a part of the community for nearly 140 years and staff says it’s their mission to help out whenever they can, even in the midst of the pandemic.

“We’re such a close-knit community that this is the time to think about what is happening to our neighbors and our friends. The little ways we can give back is extremely impactful,” said Marketing Manager Andrea Johnson.

For every canned item donated, customers received a ten percent coupon to be used on any Duluth Pack purchases.