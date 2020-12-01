Floerke Leaves Bench To Become President Of The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation

The judge is expected to start his new role on January 11th.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth judge is leaving the bench to take on a new role as the President of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

The organization’s board of trustees announced Tuesday Six District Court Judge Shaun Floerke will take on the role.

Floerke replaces former President Holly Sampson, who retired back in June after holding the position for 30 years.

Floreke. served as a judge for more than 15 years.

The most common question that comes up, is why would he leave the bench?

Floerke says he has always known it would be time to move on and fulfill a larger calling.

“I think the opportunity is now to be listening to our community,” said Floreke. “We need to be out in the community. What do people need? What do we do well? What should we stop doing and what should we do better?

Floerke is expected to retire from the bench on January 1st and begin his new role with the foundation on January 11th.

A replacement for a new sixth district court judge will be on hold as there is a four-month hiring freeze.