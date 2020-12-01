Lake Superior Zoo Animals Are Missing Visitor Interactions

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo is one of the many tourist attractions in the state now shut down as part of new safety guidelines from Governor Tim Walz.

The closure is taking away all the attention the animals would normally be getting from zoo visitors.

“You guys as visitors are the main sources of entertainment for the animals at the zoo. As much as we like watching the animals through the glass or behind a fence, they also love watching us. We walk by we do things. it’s really exciting for them to see us,” said Lizzy Larson, the head carnivore zookeeper.

Keepers are now giving many of the animals some much needed TLC until visitors can return.

They are definitely getting creative to keep them engaged.

One of the things we are doing is bringing a tv around and playing movies for the animals because again the love to be able to watch stuff too,” said Larson.

These interactions provide lots of much-needed stimulation for zoo residents.

Keepers say this is important because it helps keep each day from feeling the same for them.

Giving them extra attention is proving to be a bit more work for the zookeepers, but they consider it just part of living out their dream to help animals.

“One of the main reasons I got into this field is to form relationships with these animals and be able to advocate for them,” said Larson. It’s great being able to have these relationships with the animals and really bond with them.”

The Lake Superior Zoo is asking for donations to help with animal stimulation.

A wishlist can be found on the zoo’s website.