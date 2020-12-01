Longtime Duluth Judge Named President,CEO of Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation Board of Trustees announced a long time Duluth judge Shaun Floerke as their next president and CEO.

Floerke, 55, takes over after Holly Sampson retired after 30 years from the organization in June.

David Montgomery has been acting as interim CEO since July while the organization searched for a permanent replacement.

“We needed the right leader to direct this community institution,” said David Kropid, board chair. “We have found that leader in Shaun. He has had a significant impact on our courts and our community, creating innovations and reforms that have improved and saved lives. This is a new opportunity for him and the foundation to help our entire.”

Floerke has served as a judge in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District since 2004, including four years as chief judge.

Floerke says the foundation will provide him the opportunity to make an impact on the lives of people in the Northland.

“The resources that the foundation oversees and the work it does is incredible. The vision that the foundation is pursuing around the Opportunity Rising Initiative, COVID-19 relief work, and the huge reach it has into our communities is inspiring,” he said. “My vision and effort always go into pulling together teams of folks who are willing to roll up their sleeves and do the work to address challenging problems on the ground. This position gives me a new opportunity to work with others to address those issues.”

Floerke says he plans to retire from the bench effective January 1 and will formally step into his new role on January 11.