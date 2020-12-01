Mental Health Discussion Coming to Forefront with High School Athletes

Coach Wick will be our guest on Coaches Corner later this week on Friday Night Frenzy.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the Minnesota high school sports pause enters its second week, student-athletes across the state are left thinking: what now? Former St. Scholastica men’s hockey coach Mark Wick says athletes should be using this time to not only prepare physically for sports to return, but mentally as well.

“We’re doing things to help you in that area to strengthen that up because it’s a great time now to say we can’t do other things so let’s do this. We know it’s an issue so let’s work on it. Hopefully, these conversations lead into actions for people, and not just think that once they get back that everything is going to be fine again,” said Wick.

Wick is currently an assistant coach for the Augsburg men’s hockey team, as well as the mental health advocate for their entire sports department. He added that he’s well aware that the lack of sports is impacting the mental health of athletes. But Wick feels a different type of conversation needs to be had.

“Once they get back, they’re still going to have these issues. They’re still going to come across things in life that are very tough for them and we have to give them the tools. The question is, yes you realize your child is suffering right now. Their mental health might not be really strong. What are you doing to help them out,” Wick said.

