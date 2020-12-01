Superior City Council Approves CARES Act Fund Request for Housing, Community Programs

This could bring about $139,000 to help with housing programs and other community aid organizations.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- New federal CARES Act money could be going to help housing and community development programs in Superior.

The Superior City Council Tuesday voted to approve the 2019 Community Development Block Grant Cooperative Action Plan authorizing staff to submit a plan to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Currently all of our shelter facilities are operating at some reduced capacity,” said Millie Rounsville, CEO of the Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency who called into the council meeting. “This resolution and revised plan will provide some additional resources.”

“I also wanted to mention that the food pantry we had some additional support that ended in September, but this resolution will be able to get some additional funding to help with our drive-by service,” she said.

Also at the Council meeting Mayor Jim Paine said he plans to extend the city’s state of emergency at the next council meeting, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.