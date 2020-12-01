Trump Files Lawsuit Challenging Wisconsin Election Results

The Associated Press,

Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify hundreds of thousands of ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes.

Trump filed the suit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday.

It came a day after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission certified Biden as the winner of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes.

The state’s highest court also is considering whether to hear two other lawsuits filed by conservatives seeking to invalidate ballots.

Categories: News, News – Latest News, Political, Wisconsin

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90