UMD Men’s Hockey Team Open Pod Play with Win Over Omaha

Koby Bender, Jackson Cates, Kobe Roth, Noah Cates and Hunter Lellig all scored for the Bulldogs
Sam Ali,

OMAHA, Neb. – A four-goal third period would be the difference as the UMD men’s hockey team won their season opener over Omaha 5-3 Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

Koby Bender, Jackson Cates, Kobe Roth, Noah Cates and Hunter Lellig all scored for the Bulldogs, who will look to go 2-0 in the pod Wednesday night when they face #5 Denver. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.

