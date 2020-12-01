UMD Men’s Hockey Team Open Pod Play with Win Over Omaha

Koby Bender, Jackson Cates, Kobe Roth, Noah Cates and Hunter Lellig all scored for the Bulldogs

OMAHA, Neb. – A four-goal third period would be the difference as the UMD men’s hockey team won their season opener over Omaha 5-3 Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

Koby Bender, Jackson Cates, Kobe Roth, Noah Cates and Hunter Lellig all scored for the Bulldogs, who will look to go 2-0 in the pod Wednesday night when they face #5 Denver. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.