Update: Authorities Identify Man, Woman Found Dead in Grand Lake Township

SAGINAW, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found dead in their home in Grand Lake Township Monday morning.

The deceased individuals have been identified as 55-year-old Robert Kerr and 62-year-old Loretta Billman.

Kerr and Billman lived together and were found dead in their home on Elisson Road in Saginaw by relatives and coworkers after they did not show up for work.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation found both Kerr and Billman sustained gunshot wounds.

Autopsies will be performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County.

The incident remains under investigation as a homicide and suicide.