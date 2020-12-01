Wisconsin Breaks Record for Daily COVID-19 Deaths

MADISON, Wis.-COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Wisconsin as the state broke its record for number of daily deaths with 107.

Currently, there are 3,420 deaths in the state.

Governor Tony Evers warned today against gathering for the holidays, asking we all do our part to stay safe and healthy.

“Too many Wisconsinites will celebrate this holiday season without a loved one for the first time because they lost the battle to this virus,” he said. “I have a lot of hope for what the New Year will bring with the vaccine on the horizon, but until then, let’s put our empathy, our compassion and the health and safety of our friends and neighbors first.”

There’s currently 2,112 cases in Douglas County and five deaths.