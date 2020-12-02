Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center Offering DIY Wreath Kits

The Center is Having to Adjust Routine Operations Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Just like many other facilities, the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center is now having to adapt during the pandemic.

Because of Covid-19, the learning center has had to cancel several of its annual fundraising activities.

“We got together as a staff and thought we need to get creative. That’s where the idea of these DIY kits came into play. We can bring this feeling home,” said Ryan Hueffmeier, Director, Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center.

The center now has just over 300 DIY wreath kits available that come with different accents, all harvested through sustainable forestry.

“Looking at about 30-40 percent of the tree is all we want to harvest. Through that we can sustainably come back and harvest every three to four years we can harvest that tree,” said Hueffmeier.

All of the money raised from selling these kits will go back into the learning center, giving a chance for more people to experience the outdoors.

“Those funds are really important. We can’t say enough about how they go back into improving our programming. We’ve had a bus fund going for a couple of years now. The ability to offer that to different groups now is wonderful,” said Hueffmeier.

Although the programming center is not open right now, there are many other outdoor activities for community members.

“Our trail system is still open. We will have our cross country ski trails as soon as we get the good snow. They will be groomed this year. We encourage people to get out and hike and get out and enjoy the trail systems,” said Hueffmeier.

The wreath kits cost 20-25 dollars. If you’d like to purchase a kit, click here.