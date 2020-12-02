Confidence Still High for UMD Women’s Hockey Team After Getting Swept by Gophers

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back this weekend as they host St. Cloud State.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team are coming off a tough series against Minnesota where the Bulldogs gave up four unanswered goals in Friday night’s loss. So the team will be looking to play like they did two weeks ago in Mankato, instead of how they did last weekend against the Gophers.

“I think if anything, that amount of goal-scoring from Mankato was good for us, allowing us to know that we can score goals. I think sometimes bounces just don’t go our way and I think also we don’t shoot the puck in certain moments, we can’t score. I think that was also a little bit of our downfall against the Gophers,” said junior forward Naomi Rogge.

“That first game, the first period, I want to take that and multiply it by six. Six periods like that and I know we would’ve come away with two wins. We’re capable of it. It’s there. I think everybody can see that,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back this weekend as they host St. Cloud State.