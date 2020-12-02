DECC, Visit Duluth Merger Vote Delayed

DULUTH, Minn.-The vote to merge the DECC and Visit Duluth has been delayed until the end of the month as the two sides continue to mull the decision.

The merger is the official recommendation released by a working group, made up of board members from each entity. Both the DECC and Visit Duluth have faced financial difficulties in recent months due to the pandemic.

The report concludes that the DECC and Visit Duluth would be more financially efficient together by combining their similar missions of attracting visitors and conventions to Duluth, which in turn supports the local business community like hotels, restaurants, shops, and attractions.

“Both boards voted to have the working group spend a few more weeks further detailing its recommendation,” said Karen Pionk, the chair of the DECC Board of Directors. “The working group will present the boards with the added information prior to the Dec. 30th meetings.”

The goal is to have a joint operating agreement by Jan. 1 with one executive director for the newly combined operation.

The original vote was supposed to happen Dec. 2.