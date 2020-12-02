Doc Witherspoon’s Soul Kitchen Finds A Permanent Home

Doc Witherspoon's Soul Kitchen is currently open for curbside Thursday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Doc Witherspoon’s Soul Kitchen has finally found its permanent home.

The restaurant is now taking over Mitch’s Bar and Grill in Lincoln Park.

The new space includes both a dining and bar area.

Customers can expect to enjoy some of the most popular dishes like fried chicken, cornbread, and much more.

The Witherspoon family has been raising money to purchase a permanent location for quite some time.

One of the owners says he is grateful to finally have a place to share with the community.

“I’m elated. This is a dream come true. The only thing we love to do is cook. We love to fellowship. We love to bring people around us. It’s nothing better than gettng together to have a great meal,” said Solomon Witherspoon.

