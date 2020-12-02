Duluth Police Dept. Urging Caution to Prevent Stolen Packages

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Police are putting out an alert reminding people to shop smart this Christmas season so your packages don’t get swiped by criminals.

The DPD says holiday thieves can strike anyone, especially for homeowners who get those deliveries on their porches.

Police say it’s a good idea to have a neighbor be at your home for the delivery, get insurance for those packages, and install inexpensive video home surveillance cameras.

“There are people that will prey on that and drive around and that’s all they do is look for packages on porches and they’ll run up and grab them,” said West Duluth Community Officer James Forsyth.

The DPD says surveillance video can help investigators locate and recover stolen items.