Fairview Range CEO Stepping Down

HIBBING, Minn. – Fairview Range President and CEO Patrick Sharp announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his role effective January 4.

Sharp says he will be leaving the organization for an opportunity in Colorado.

Sharp has served as CEO at Fairview Range since 2018 and worked at the organization in other roles since 2009 including Director of Clinic Operations and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as the President and CEO for Fairview Range,” said Sharp. “During my time here, I have been blessed with many great opportunities and relationships. The strong dedication of the healthcare staff and providers at this organization make it a great place, and I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with all of them.”

The Fairview Range Board says they will be working with the M Health Fairview leadership team in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.