Great Lakes Aquarium Providing Ways to Stay Connected Despite Second Shutdown

Aquarium Staff Say Memberships, Adoptions, and Virtual Learning are Great Ways to Stay Connected During the Shutdown

DULUTH, Minn. – The doors at the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth are now closed for a second time this year.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently announced another statewide closure on bars, restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

The aquarium will remain closed for a four week period, however, there are still three great ways you can support the facility during the shutdown.

Aquarium Memberships

Memberships purchased now will not begin until the aquarium reopens to the public. Staff say these make great gifts for the holiday season.

Adopt an Animal

Children are now able to adopt an animal at the Great Lakes Aquarium. They receive a stuffed animal in exchange for their generous support. Examples include an alligator, otter, and bald eagle.

Virtual Learning Collection

The education team at the aquarium has made it possible for you to take the aquarium into your home. The package includes classes, animal encounters, and other fun activities. Staff say this is a great educational tool for students to use while they’re distance learning.

Click here for more information regarding the Great Lakes Aquarium and how you can support the facility during these difficult times.