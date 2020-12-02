Moments Hospice Trailer Drives Around Minnesota for Food Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – A Minnesota-based company is pulling a trailer throughout the state to raise items for a food drive.

Moments Hospice started driving the trailer during Thanksgiving week and has been traveling across Minnesota, including places like Virginia, Eveleth, and Grand Rapids. Today, the trailer was parked in Duluth at the North Shore Estates where they gathered items from those in the community.

“It is such a joy to be able to be out, even in this little chilly weather,” said Miriam Campbell, the regional director of business development at Moments Hospice. “But to give back to the community and make sure that they know that we’re here for them regardless of this COVID.”

The items gathered today will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank. The next stop is tomorrow morning at 6:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s.