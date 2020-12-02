Popular Duluth Toy Drive Going Drive-Thru in 2020

DULUTH, Minn.– The Make Every Child Smile toy drive is still on despite the pandemic.

It’ll be a drive through format at Shake It restaurant in west Duluth. Donated items like toys or gift cards can be dropped off at the restaurant or Ogston’s Body and Paint. Organizers, including one little girl who’s donating her toys, are excited to keep the event going during this time.

“What I wanted to do for Christmas is I wanted to help the kids and families in need,” said Bailey Carr, who’s donating some her toys for the drive.

“I briefly was going to think about not doing it, like ‘Ok, I can’t really do it this year,’ said organizer Mike Letica. “Briefly I had that time where I wasn’t planning on anything and as soon as I saw a couple of posts about how people had lost their jobs and some of their friends I thought, ‘If any year needs it it’s this year.’”

The toy drive will take place on Sunday, December 20.