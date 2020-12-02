Power Play Goals in Third Period Help UMD Men’s Hockey Earn Comeback Win Over Denver

OMAHA, Neb. – Jackson Cates and Kobe Roth scored power play goals 48 seconds apart in the third period as the UMD men’s hockey team stunned Denver 2-1 Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

The Pioneers had dominated most of the game, but UMD goalie Ryan Fanti held his own and finished with 28 saves to pick up his second straight win. The Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated in the pod as they battle Miami on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.