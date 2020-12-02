St. Luke’s CEO, President Steps Down

DULUTH, Minn. – Kevin Nokels has stepped down as St. Luke’s Hospital’s president and CEO.

St. Luke’s Board of Directors named Nokels as their new chief executive officer last June and he officially began his role with the health care system last August.

Prior to taking the president and CEO role at St. Luke’s Nokels served as President of CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha.

There is no word yet as to why Nokels has stepped down from his role, however, St. Luke’s says they will provide more details about his resignation later Wednesday afternoon.