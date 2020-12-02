Wind Cargo Import Creates Record For Duluth-Superior Port

The wind cargo brought into the region this year topped the previous record by more than 200,000 tons.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth-Superior port has had a record-breaking shipping season when it comes to wind energy cargo.

This year, in the midst of the pandemic, imports for that type of cargo nearly doubled the previous record set in 2019.

Like many other industries, shipping has been hit hard by the pandemic.

This record-setting achievement is highlighting the strong significance of the Duluth-Superior seaway port.

More than half a million freight tons of wind energy cargo was mported into the Port of Duluth-Superior this shipping season.

That’s by far the highest ever for a single season.

The wind cargo imported through duluth is distributed throughout the united states.

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority’s Executive Director says this definitely brings some positivity to a rough season.

“It’s definitely a bright spot in the port season during this challenging COVID-19 year,” said Deb DeLuca. “It’s not always recognized what an economic engine shipping is for Port of Duluth-Superior. This is an example of that and it’s a transportation note in the middle of our continent.”

Initially, shipments of wind turbines this year were delayed due to the pandemic.

Cargo vessels were able to catch up towards the end of the season, which helped the port reach this record-breaking level.

The wind cargo entering the Duluth-Superior Port this season was shipped from eight different countries including Brazil and Germany.